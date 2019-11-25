Malawi: HRDC Will Never Retreat - Activists Tell Msundwe Rally 'Expect More Demos'

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said it will resume the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations and that more issues will be raised in their protests marches, saying the grouping will never retreat in pushing for Ansah's resignation as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson for mismanagement of May 21 polls.

Crowds at Msundwe citizen rally HRDC leadership at citizen rally held at Msundwe in Lilongwe HRDC leadership at citizen rally held at Msundwe in Lilongwe

HRDC leaders said this on Sunday when the grouping held a citizen rally at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

The chairperson of HRDC, Timothy Mtambo, said post election demonstrations will continue until Ansah resigns.

"We thank you for your support during the protests we have held so far," said Mtambo.

"The call for Jane Ansah to resign is still there. Actually there are more demonstrations being planned. Malawians should expect more demonstrations."

His deputy Gift Trapence said they will also press for justice for women who were attacked and raped by police officers at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

Trapence bemoaned what he called selective justice, saying human rights activist Billy Mayaya - who was also at the rally - was attacked and hacked by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres but no one faced the law.

"There was a shooting at the house of Rev McDonald Sembereka, and also the shooting of the vehicle of our chairperson, Timothy Mtambo. All these incidents border on human rights violations," he said.

Trapence said they will also protests over landgate scandal, Carbon tax and that electiral reforms bill including the 50+1 to be brought back to Parliament.