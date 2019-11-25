Tanzania/Uganda: Kilimanjaro Queens Target Uganda Scalp

MAINLAND side Kilimanjaro Queens will face Uganda Crested Cranes in the second semifinal of the CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup at the Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam today.

It will be preceded by the first semifinal, which will pit Kenya's Harambee Starlets and Burundi, to kick off at lunch time at the same venue.

Kilimanjaro Queens versus Uganda Crested Cranes clash will kick off at 4pm. The final will be staged at the same venue on Monday and will kick off at 4pm.

The third placed play-off match will be staged on the same day from 2pm.

Kilimanjaro Queens finished top of the group A after posting maximum nine points from three matches, scoring 20 goals in the process and have not conceded a single goal.

They beat South Sudan 9-0, thrashed Burundi 4-0 before whitewashing Zanzibar Queens 7-0.

Burundi finished second of the group after bagging six points and seven goals followed by South Sudan with three points and Zanzibar finished at the bottom of the group without a point.

Kilimanjaro Queens is seeking their third consecutive CECAFA title but Head Coach Bakari Shime will go into the match cautious basing on the kind of opponents they are facing.

Shime admitted that Kenya and Uganda are his side's main rivals in the ongoing tournament. He said facing Uganda presents a big challenge for them but they are ready for the clash.

"It is not a hidden fact that Kenya and Uganda are our top challengers but we have assembled a good team which is applying well on the battlefield what we teach them during training sessions," he said.

He added that so far, he is totally impressed with the performance of his players saying they are not afraid to take every chance which comes on their way.

"I want these players to adapt to our own philosophy which will be able to identity ourselves and I am glad that they are grasping new lessons well," Shime said.

Kilimanjaro Queens journey on the world map continues to take great shape, following an impressive performance at the ongoing tournament.

Statistics highly favours Kilimanjaro Queens in their quest to secure a hat-trick of titles. Etienne Ndayiragije charges have amassed nine points from two matches and scored a total of 20 goals.

They are yet to concede a single goal as they easily secured their passage to the semifinals of the annual tournament.

The number of goals Kilimanjaro Queens have scored is clear testimony that the team is too strong going forward.

Kilimanjaro Queens brag with fierce forward line, which has deadly--Mwanahamisi Omary, who has needed four goals so far, Opa Clement, Dionisia Minja and Asha Rashid as they attack with speed and coordination.

Kenya secured top spot in group B after overcoming rivals Uganda in the final group game played on Thursday.

The Harambee Starlets proved they were a better side than the Crested Cranes, winning the contest played at Chamazi Stadium 3-0.

Mercy Airo, Jereko Mwanalima and substitute, Jentrix Shikangwa scored a goal for each to guide Kenya to victory and finish top in group B on nine points.

Both Uganda and Kenya came into Thursday's encounter with semi-finals berths already confirmed but there was a battle to determine who tops the group.