Tanzania: Diaspora CCM Members in Kwazulu Launch Campaign Against Zimbabwe Sanctions

THE Ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi's (CCM) diaspora community based in Durban city, Kwazulu-Natal province of South Africa has launched a campaign of persuading removal of economic sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The campaign, includes collecting a petition to collect more than one million signatures from the Southern Africa Development Commute (SADC) citizens to be presented to the US's Department of state.

The secretary of CCM's Kwazulu-Natal branch, Steven Masunga, told daily news in Dar es Salaam on Friday that the campaign is raised to compliment his party's Chairman president John Magufuli's plea before SADC head of states summit in Dar es Salaam recently of calling for waiving economic sanctions which were depriving Zimbabweans of their economic participation.

"CCM diaspora is aware that Zimbabweans are distressed by the consequences of the sanctions fueled by the country's enemies as well as its oppositions. The sanctions were not caused by Zimbabwe's ruling party, but by few individuals who doesn't want to see the country developing" Masunga said.

On the magnitude of the problems facing Zimbabweans due to the sanctions in place, Masunga said that the country had no reliable electricity, banks are bankruptcy so no cash or loans can be available to effect money circulation.

Others according to him are dried up foreign currency, medical services are troubled with hospitals no medicine and medical equipment and road infrastructures are bumpy due to lack of repairing money.

"All this hit hard the innocent Zimbabweans, CCM in the diaspora in collaboration with other liberation parties are calling for SADC member countries and African content at large to join us hand in pressing for the removal of these sanctions" insisted Masunga.

During the SADC head of state summit this past august in Dar es Salaam, the current chairperson of the Bloc president John Magufuli who doubles as CCM chairperson called for lifting of sanctions to Zimbabwe where he said; "These sanctions have not only affected Zimbabweans and their governments alone, but by the entire (SADC) region."