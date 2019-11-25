Tanzania: Swahili Artificial Intelligence App Launched

SWAHILI version of Artificial Intelligence-based ("AI") symptom-assessment application has been launched with expectations to simplify and unlock access to health information and advice for over 100 million people seeking healthcare in East Africa.

The app, developed by Ada Health, combines a world-class medical knowledge database with intelligent reasoning technology to help users understand what might be causing their symptoms as well as providing localised guidance about what they should do next.

In doing so, the app aims at empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health while also complementing and supporting existing healthcare services, doctors and clinics.

By offering an AI-powered symptom-assessment medical application in Swahili, a language spoken by over 100 million people across the likes of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Mozambique and Somalia, Ada hopes to significantly improve access to quality health information and advice, particularly for young people and families.

The Swahili version of the Ada app has been developed as part of Ada's Global Health Initiative (GHI), a long-term programme to help address the global shortfall in health workers - expected to be over 12.9 million by 2035.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of complex algorithms and software to estimate human cognition in the analysis of complicated medical data. ... AI does this through machine learning algorithms. These algorithms can recognise patterns in behaviour and create its own logic.

Ada's partners in developing and localising the app are Fondation Botnar, a Swiss foundation focused on improving the health and wellbeing of young people in low- and-middle-income countries through technology, and the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania.

Ada has worked with local partners, clinicians and healthcare organisations to ensure that the app is adapted to the linguistic, cultural and medical context in each region.

In East Africa, English is in many cases the primary language of medicine, with doctors trained and taught in English.

As a result, many medical and anatomical terms simply do not have direct translations in Swahili, and as is the case in other languages and regions, individual health workers typically develop informal ways of explaining medical conditions or terms to patients.

To ensure that the Ada app could be used and understood by both medical professionals and patients alike crucial collaboration with local partners and experts is required.

Adapting to local medical conditions, Ada optimised 160 disease models to ensure that the app would correctly factor in the conditions and symptoms that are more common in Tanzania and East Africa than other parts of the world.

This included many maternal and child health issues, chronic heart and mental health-related conditions and infectious diseases like malaria, HIV and diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis that are more prevalent in the region.

Integrating with healthcare providers in Tanzania: Ada and its partners are also working closely with communities and health workers in underserved areas, to lay the groundwork with the aim of integrating Ada into the local health ecosystem in the future.

Ms Hila Azadzoy, Managing Director of the Ada Health Global Health Initiative said, however, to be truly effective, these technologies must be adapted to the medical, cultural and linguistic conditions in each region.

"Working closely with Muhimbili University allowed us to do this for our Swahili app and we'll be continuing to partner with local experts in East Africa to identify more ways that we can improve access to healthcare." she said.

Dr Nahya Salim, Head of Pediatrics at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences said: "We can make healthcare accessible to every family by making use of the latest technology. By working with the Ada team to make its app available in Swahili and to adapt it to the medical conditions and symptoms prevalent in this region, we're taking an important step in guiding millions of people towards seeking care."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Stefan Germann, CEO, Fondation Botnar, said: "We are proud to be launching the Swahili version of the Ada app and look forward to further collaboration to deliver on our shared vision of using technology to support patients, no matter where they live" Not all diseases have Swahili names, particularly rare diseases.

Some examples are: acute graft vs host disease, acute intermittent porphyria, complement deficiencies and periodic fever, aphthous stomatitis, pharyngitis and adenitis (PFAPA) syndrome.

For these conditions, the English name is used in the Ada app, and a detailed Swahili explanation is provided in the description of what the condition is when a user clicks on the condition name.

Ada is a global health company founded by doctors, scientists, and industry pioneers to create new possibilities for personal health.

Ada's Global Health Initiative (GHI) is a long-term programme to help address the global shortfall in health workers by combining artificial intelligence, human medical expertise and the power of mobile technology to deliver access to health guidance at scale.