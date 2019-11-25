Tanzania: Yanga Win, Simba Dislodged

YOUNG Africans maintained their slow climb to the top of the Mainland Premier League table following a 3-2 win over JKT Tanzania in a five goal thriller at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

Patrick Sibomana put Yanga ahead in the early opening exchanges but JKT Tanzania pulled level almost immediately through Adam Adam.

In what happened to be an open first 45 minutes, Yanga regained the lead, when Juma Balinya powered home midway in the first half before David Molinga extended the lead but Daniel Lyanga reduced the margin for JKT Tanzania just before the break.

Following the results, Yanga moved 13th of the log on 13 points from six matches, while Kagera Sugar dislodged Simba from the summit of the league following a 2-1 win over Lipuli FC at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba yesterday.

Kagera have now posted 23 points from 11 matches, going above Simba who have now dropped second on 22 points from nine matches.

However, Simba may regain their driver's seat if they beat Ruvu Shooting at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The Yanga versus JKT Tanzania match started in a cracking pace and it was open for either side to score, and it was Yanga who were ahead after ten minutes, when Rwandese import Sibomana easily tapped home with left footed shot inside three metres, finishing home a clever pass in from Deus Kaseke.

It was his second goal of the campaign. It took only two minutes for JKT Tanzania to pull level, when Adam Adam scored a classic goal after receiving a clever pass from veteran midfielder, Mwinyi Kazimoto.

His step overs left defenders flat footed and beat the Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo, who slightly stepped out of his line.

Yanga reclaimed the lead in the 22nd minute, when Ugandan striker Balinya netted the second for Yanga after he raced to a Juma Abdul's through pass to beat defender Aidan Michael and squeezed the ball past goalkeeper Abdulrahaman Mohammed for his first goal of the campaign.

Under interim Coach, Charles Boniface Mkwasa, Yanga were seemingly home and dry in the 35th minute, when Molinga netted the third from a well taken set piece.

His shot took a slight deflection off a defender and bounced in-front of the keeper to sail into the back of the net.

Referee Isihaka Mwalinya awarded the free kick to Yanga, after arguably man of the match Kaseke, who was charging towards the box was fouled at the edge of the box by a defender.

However, JKT Tanzania refused to die and managed to reduce the margin a minute before the interval.

Lyanga reached to Adeyoum Ahmed's long pass and the former Simba striker beat an offside trap to tap home past the hapless keeper.

After the break, both teams came up with a cautious approach but JKT Tanzania were much into the limelight, seeking for equaliser. However, both teams kept several scoring chances.

Yanga's Mapinduzi Balama was forced out after sustaining injury and was replaced by Mohamed Issa and later Molinga went out for Abdulaziz Makame, before Mrisho Ngasa came in for Sibomana.

JKT Tanzania brought in Hafidhi Musa and Mohamed Fakhi for Richard Maranya and Edward Songo respectively, but the changes had little impact for both sides.

Elsewhere, Tanzania Prisons maintained their unbeaten run after they battled to a 1-1 goal with Mwadui FC at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya, at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara host Ndanda FC lost 2-0 to Polisi Tanzania.

Namungo FC lost their first match at their home ground -- Kassim Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi after suffering a 3-1 loss to Coastal Union, while Alliance FC added woes to KMC following their 2-1 victory at the Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

Despite the defeat, Lipuli remained in the third slot on 18 points from 11 matches, while Tanzania Prisons continue to settle fourth on 17 points from 11 outings.

Namungo dropped from the fifth position to seventh on 16 points from 11 matches. Alliance are settled fifth after going up by four positions on 17 points from 11 matches.