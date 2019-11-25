Sudan: FM Receives Omani Ambassador

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohammed Abdulla received, Sunday, at her office, the Ambassador of the Sultnate of Oman to Sudan, Sheikh, Sulweiman Bin Saud on the occasion of expiry of his term of office in Sudan.

The minister, during the meeting, appreciated the ambassador for the efforts he exerted to develop and strengthen the relations between the two countries, affirming the strong relations and thwe level of cooperation between them.

The ambassador, on his part, expressed his country's appreciation to the government of Sudan for the support and the assistance he received during his assignments in the country.