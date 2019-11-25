Namibia: French Tourists Found Guilty of Possession of Elephant Tusks

TWO French tourists who were arrested in Tsumkwe for the possession of pieces of elephant tusk about two weeks ago were on Thursday found guilty in the Grootfontein Magistrate's Court.

Allais Benoit Fabien (32) and Marine Petit (33) appeared before magistrate Stanley Tembwe, who sentenced them each to eight months imprisonment or a fine of N$ 25 000.

The accused, through their privately acquired lawyer, Chris van Sittert, pleaded guilty in court and opted to pay the fines on the charge of possession of protected and controlled wildlife products.

The tourists were arrested on 14 November this year, after the police searched the pickup they were travelling in and found the two pieces of elephant ivory at the Rooidag Gate veterinary checkpoint west of Tsumkwe.

They were traveling in the direction of Grootfontein from Tsumkwe at the time of the arrests.

Public prosecutor Rodger Sibungo represented the state in the matter.

