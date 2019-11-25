Namibia: Geingob Orders Fishing Sector Probe

President Hage Geingob says he has ordered acting fisheries minister Albert Kawana to undertake an assessment and evaluation of the existing processes and procedures relating to the management and administration of the country's marine resources.

After this assessment, Kawana will make recommendations to him in order to prevent and eliminate, if any, instances of maladministration, nepotism and/or corruption.

"I will also direct him to review the affairs and administration of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources and FishCor over the last 10 years or so, with a view to making appropriate recommendations, and in cases where he may discover instances of maladministration, to take corrective measures and such legal steps as he himself deems necessary," he stated.

Geingob made these remarks at the Swapo Party's final star rally ahead of the national polls on Wednesday next week.

Geingob and Swapo are seeking another five-year mandate to govern the country.

The president has been pleading throughout his campaign rallies for another five years to "finish what he has already started, and to deliver on his promises of inclusivity and shared prosperity".

Geingob also wants another five years to see through the implementation of his ambitious Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).