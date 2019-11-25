Tanzania: Mbao Skipper Rues Missed Chances Against Azam

25 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MBAO FC Captain Said Junior has expressed confidence that they will bounce back and win their Tuesday's Mainland Premier League match against KMC.

Mbao suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Azam FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza over the weekend. Defender Yakoub Mohamed scored the solitary goal in the 14 th minute.

Reacting after the match, Junior said they played well but failed to make use of the chances created in both halves.

"We need to improve and start taking our chances... we will correct our mistakes and certainly come out stronger in the next match," he said.

On his side, Azam FC Assistant Coach Iddi Cheche congratulated his team for the victory, saying the team is picking up momentum.

However, he said Azam ought to have won the match by a bigger margin only that strikers didn't play well as they expected.

"We have noted the shortcomings and we will work on them during the training session," he said.

Cheche said Azam endured a poor start into the season but the technical bench remained confident they will finish well in their remaining league matches.

Mbao, who are sponsored by GF Trucks and Equipment are now placed 12th of the log with 16 points. They have won three matches against Biashara United, Polisi Tanzania and Coastal Union.

They have lost four matches against Young Africans, Mbeya City, Kagera Sugar and Azam, while they have drawn five matches.

Azam are now placed sixth in the league standing with 16 points from eight matches in which, they have won five, drawn one and lost two.

