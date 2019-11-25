Tanzania: Majaliwa to Grace World Aids Day

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to grace World Aids Day on Sunday at Furahisha grounds in Mwanza.

Briefing journalists on the day, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Jenista Mhagama said until now the youth were leading in HIV/Aids transmission.

According to her, the main focus is on an awareness campaign to reduce new infections among the youth.

The minister insisted beginning today and Friday, there would be friendly services to the youth on HIV/Aids voluntary counselling and testing.

"This is because 40 per cent of new infections every year, which is about 72,000 people, are the youth, specifically women," she said adding: "Our statistics show that there are new infections every year and the youth aged between 14 and 24 years lead with 40 per cent, meaning that new infections per day are 200 out of which 80 per cent are the youth."

World Aids Day is an important opportunity to recognise the role communities play and continue playing in HIV/ Aids response at international, national and local levels.

The theme of this year's World Aids Day is: "Communities make the difference". Communities contribute to HIV/Aids response in many different ways.

Their leadership and advocacy ensure that the response remains relevant and grounded, keeping people at the centre and leaving no one behind.

Communities include peer educators, networks of people living with or affected by HIV/Aids, such as drug users, sex workers, gays and lesbians, women and young people, counsellors, community health workers, door-to-door service providers, civil society organisations and grassroots activists.

World Day offers an important platform to highlight the role of communities at a time when reduced funds and shrinking space of civil society organisation put the sustainability of services and advocacy in jeopardy.

Greater mobilisation of communities is urgently required to address barriers that stop communities from delivering services, including restrictions on registration and absence of social contract modalities.

The role played by communities is needed more than ever to ensure that HIV/ Aids remains on the political agenda that human rights are respected and that decision makers and implementers are held accountable.