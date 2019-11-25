Mauritius: World Diabetes Day 2019 Marked By a Series of Activities in Mauritius

press release

World Diabetes Day 2019 was marked by a series of activities organised, on Saturday 23 November 2019, by the Ministry of Health and Wellness at the Gymnasium of Souillac State Secondary School. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Mauritius, Dr Laurent Musango, and other personalities were present.

The activities included screening for and counselling on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), an exhibition on health-related issues and a cooking demonstration. World Diabetes Day is annually observed on 14 November and this year the theme retained is Family and Diabetes.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Health and Wellness stated that in the face of the alarming rate of diabetes in Mauritius, Government has come up with a series of measures aiming at reducing diabetes among the population. In view of the daunting situation, he made an appeal to each and every citizen to embrace a healthy lifestyle that is, to eat healthily, engage in physical activities regularly, maintain a normal body weight, and avoid alcohol and tobacco.

Dr Jagutpal further highlighted that every person that is involved in food production and consumption, including producers, distributors and consumers, has a key role to play so that Mauritians change their eating habits and adopt a healthier way of living.

For his part, the WHO Representative in Mauritius indicated that despite all treatments and healthcare facilities provided to people, diabetes remains a prevalent phenomenon in Mauritius. To this end, he emphasised that the WHO will continue to provide support to help reduce the rate of diabetes in the country.

World Diabetes Day

The 2019 theme raises awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support network of those affected, and promotes the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of diabetes. Families are urged to learn more about the warning signs of diabetes and find out their risk of type 2 diabetes.

World Diabetes Day was initiated by the International Diabetes Federation and the WHO in 1991 in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. It is the world's largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in more than 160 countries. The campaign draws attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in the public and political spotlight.