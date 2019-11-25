Tunisia Participates in 10th Anniversary Meeting of the Global Forum On Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will take part on November 26 in Paris, in the 10th Anniversary Meeting of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), announced Monday, the Ministry of Finance.

Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of Development, Investment and International Cooperation Mohamed Ridha chalghoum will lead a delegation to this event. He will present on the occasion, the achievements of Tunisia as a member of the World Forum since 2014, in terms of international cooperation in the fields of data exchange, transparency and fight against tax fraud.

The Global Forum, launched by the G20 countries in 2009, aims to ensure international tax transparency. It counts over 150 members and has implemented the standards of fiscal transparency in agreement with most of its members.

The 10th anniversary Meeting of the World Forum will offer the opportunity to present the member countries' achievements in matters of fight against tax evasion and the results of international cooperation in this field.