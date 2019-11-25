Angola: Girabola - Sagrada Move Up 5 Places in Standing

25 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The Sagrada Esperança squad beat last Sunday, in Dundo City, the Ferrovia do Huambo team by 2-0, in a game of the 12th round of Girabola 2019/20.

With this win, Sagrada Esperança manages to move away from the relegation zone, thus rising five places in the standing.

Sagrada now have 15 point in the 8th position of the championship led by 1º de Agosto with 30 points.

In the match that started six minutes late, Sagrada Esperança entered dominant, creating initiatives in the match against the shy and clumsy Ferrovia, allowing the Lundas players to reach easily to their big area.

