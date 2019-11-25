Malawi: Bullets Consolidate Lead, On Course to Defend Title

25 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets consolidated their lead in the ongoing 2019 Pokopoko TNM Super League following their 1-0 narrow win over Might Tigers on Saturday at the Mulanje Park Stadium in week number 29.

Luke Chima punished his former club by scoring the lone goal to the delightment of Coach Calisto Pasuwa.

Speaking after Saturday's match, Pasuwa said there is a need for his players to remain focused in the remaining fixture if the the People's Team is to defend the league title.

"We don't need to look at what other teams are doing. If we win our games then we are positive in everything and we will end up defending the title" said the Zimbabwean tactician.

Bullets now have 52 points from 24 games.

They are being closely followed by their old age rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who on Saturday whacked visiting Chitipa United 4-1.

The Nomads have 51 points from 24 games as well.

Blue Eagles are coming third with 47 points from 25 matches while Silver Strikers and Civo Sporting completes the top five list with 44 and 40 points respectively.

In the northern region, Masters Security misery worsened after going down 2-1 to Moyale Barracks at the Mzuzu Stadium.

The Masters remain at the bottom of the 16 member log table with 17 points from 25 games.

TN Stars were 3-2 winners over Mzuni F.C.

There was a goals galore at the Kamuzu Stadium where Ntopwa FC clashed Chitipa United 4-3.

Below is the full list of week 29 results:

Saturday 23rd November, 2019.

Mighty Wanderers 4 Chitipa 0

Moyale 2 Masters 1

TN Stars 3 Mzuni 2

Mighty Tigers 0 Nyasa Bullets 1

Sunday 24th November, 2019.

Ntopwa 4 Chitipa 3

Mlatho 1 Mzuni 1

