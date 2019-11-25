Malawi: Police Arrest Another Suspect in Mount Meru Filling Station Robbery

25 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police Service in Eastern region have arrested one more suspect in connection with the robbery that took place at Mount Meru filling station in Balaka on November 18, 2019.

Eastern region police spokesperson Joseph Sauka said the police have arrested 36-year-old Sarah Sosola.

He said she was arrested on November 21 in Chirimba, Blantyre, bringing to two the number of suspects arrested so far in the robbery.

The police also recovered the stolen money amounting to K2, 399, 460 and recovered the vehicle which the suspects used for the robbery.

Sauka said Sosola is suspected to have been the driver of the vehicle, LL 8773, used in the robbery.

The police already arrested Seven Dominic, 32.

Sauka said investigations are still going on to arrest the rest of the suspects in the day light robbery.

Sosola comes from Nzanani village in chief Chakhumbira's area in Ntcheu but stays in Chirimba, Blantyre.

