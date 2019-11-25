Nigeria: Woman Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Two-Day-Old Granddaughter

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 42-year-old woman, Temitope Akinola, for allegedly killing her two-day-old granddaughter by poisoning.

Mrs Akinola of Isote area of Shagamu, Ogun State, allegedly fed the infant with an insecticide, Sniper.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday said Mrs Akinola was arrested upon information received by the police in Shagamu division on the death of the child.

He said the suspect was the only person with the child while the baby's mother went to take her bath. The mother returned and met the lifeless body of the baby.

"Upon the information, the DPO Shagamu division, SP Okiki Agunbiade, detailed his detectives to the scene where the killer grandmother was promptly arrested," Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said on interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing the baby because she did not like her daughter getting married to the father of the baby.

The police said the suspect confessed further that when she discovered that her daughter was pregnant, she made an attempt to terminate the pregnancy but her pastor warned her not to do so. She allegedly said she decided to wait for the baby to be delivered before carrying out her intention.

"She explained further that she poisoned the baby with a deadly insecticide known as Sniper," Mr Oyeyemi said.

The officer said the corpse of the baby had been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo teaching hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the suspect has been transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.