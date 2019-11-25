Kenya: Mwathi Names Squad for Handball Olympic Qualifiers

Right wing Titus Kipruto and pivot player Allan Simiyu are the new faces in the 26-man national handball team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continental qualifiers slated for January 15 to 25 in Tunisia.

The pair was not part of the team that was to play in the All Africa Games qualifiers in Uganda in August before the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) cancelled the Zone Five qualifiers for men.

Head coach Peter Mwathi said the two have been outstanding in the Kenya Handball Federation National League. Kipruto plays for Kenyatta University, while Simiyu turns out for Strathmore University.

"I have been watching the two players feature for their respective clubs and they deserve a call up to the national team. They are young and promising players with potential of doing great in future assignments and I saw it fit to give them a chance," said Mwathi who doubles up as Strathmore University coach.

"It's all systems go and we are ready to hit the ground running immediately we get the green light from the federation. Time is not on our side but gladly we have a competitive and ongoing league so the players are in competition mood," added Mwathi.

Mwathi has also summoned Denmark-based Brian Mathews as well as goalkeeper Tyrus Omondi who plies his trade in Rwanda.

Kenya is in Pool 'A' alongside Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea.

Kenya begin their campaign against DRC on January 16 before facing Egypt a day later. They complete their pool matches with a tie against Guinea on January 18.

Pool 'B' has Angola, Nigeria, Libya and Gabon. Hosts Tunisia, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire and Cape Verde are in Pool 'C' while Pool 'D' has Morocco, Algeria, Congo and Zambia.

SQUAD

Nicholas Ndochi, Martin Nguli, Morgan Wamalwa, Paul Ondara (Black Mamba),Teddy Sidai ,Allan Simiyu, Rashid Ingwela, Kevin Obungha, Maxwel Munene, Simon Mutuku, Jackson Maloba(Strathmore University), Victor Otuoma, William Malui, Thodosia Songoro, Nicholas Okoro, Timothy Kirimi, Clinton Michael, Chris Miyiende, Elvis Otieno (National Cereals and Produce Board), Nicholas Otieno, Nicholas Ireri, Gideon Mulwa (Kenya Defence Forces), Tyrus Omondi (Rwanda Police), Brian Mathews (Denmark), Celestine Okoyana (Generation) and Titus Kipruto (Kenyatta University).