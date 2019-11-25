South Africa: Police Probing Whether Two Bodies Found Near Suncoast Beach Were Part of a Murder-Suicide

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
25 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Two people who were found dead near popular Suncoast Beach in Durban last week could have been killed in a murder suicide, new police evidence suggests.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed that post-mortem examinations were conducted on Chatsworth mother of three, Fathima Muhammad, 50, and 24-year-old Kresen Chandiah, also from the same area.

Initially, a double murder case was opened, but the investigation has now changed.

"Police are now investigating an inquest as well as a murder. This is as a result of evidence gathered during the course of the investigation as well as the post-mortem that was conducted last week," Naicker said.

The two were found dead on the dunes of Suncoast Beach last week, much to the shock of local residents.

The busy beach is a popular tourist destination which hundreds of thousands flock to at this time of the year.

Police previously stated that they were investigating two charges of murder. Naicker said police were alerted to the deaths at around 16:00 last Monday.

There were little signs of theft with just Muhammad's cellphone missing.

Social media was abuzz when news of the deaths broke. Pictures of the scene which showed the bloody remains of the two went viral.

The picture showed a knife in Chandiah's abdomen as he lay dead in the sand next to Muhammad.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.