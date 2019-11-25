Zimbabwe: Vincent Moves Into Contention in Japan

Japan-based top Zimbabwean professional golfer Scott Vincent is in contention for the biggest win of his golf career after moving to within three shots of the lead in the 2019 Dunlop Phoenix tournament in Miyazaki, Japan yesterday.

The Dunlop Phoenix, which has a lucrative prize fund of U$1.8412 million is one of the biggest tournaments on the Japan Golf Tour with a star studded list of former winners, who include the late great Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, and Brooks Koepka among others.

Vincent will be eager to add his name to the illustrious list of the tournament's former winners after carding a third round five-under-par 66 at the Phoenix Country Club to continue his rise on the leaderboard following his 69 on Thursday.

At seven-under 206, he goes into today's final round three shots behind the lead held by home favourite and top ranked player on the Japan Golf Tour Shugo Imahira while South Korea's Hwang Jung-gon was two shots back in second on eight-under.

After starting his round with a bogey on the opening hole, Vincent recovered to circle six birdies in a putting masterclass to roar into contention for the coveted title in the prestigious tournament.

Vincent, who has been alternating between the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour will be hoping to continue his good form today as he seeks what would be the biggest victory of his professional career.

The talented Zimbabwean claimed his first international victory in June at the Landic Challenge on the AbemaTV Tour in Japan.

It was an emotional victory for Vincent, who came close to securing his breakthrough win on several occasions on the Asian Tour, where he has been a runner-up five times since joining the tour three years ago.

Vincent is currently ranked eighth on the Asian Tour Order of Merit Standings even though he last featured on the tour early last month while he is also placed 16th on the Japan Golf Tour money list.