Zimbabwe: Whawha, Byo City Bounce Back Into PSL

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services side Whawha and Bulawayo City have returned to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after winning the ZIFA Central and Southern Region Division One championships respectively.

The two teams join Cranborne Bullets, who were promoted from the Nothern Region a fortnight ago.

Whawha went into the final round of fixtures, trailing Sheasham by two points but after the latter lost their match, it paved way for the Luke Petros-coached side to seal the ZIFA Central Region Division One title and promotion back into the topflight.

The prison wardens concluded their life in the unfashionable division one league in emphatic fashion after outsmarting Shabanie Mine 0-2 at Maglas Stadium to overturn Sheasham, who were initially touted as favourites to win the championship.

Whawha, who were relegated from the Premiership after one season in 2015, ended the league race with 73 points, one ahead of Sheasham, who lost 1-0 to Dulibadzimu in Beitbridge.

"Jukulile", as Petros is affectionately known was delighted with his team's promotion after successfully managing to shrug off competition posed by Sheasham and ZPC Munyati.

"I am happy with this result because we were chasing it since the league started, in fact I am relieved because there was a lot of pressure in this run-in but with God we made it," the former Warriors striker told Standardsport in an interview yesterday.

"For me this is history, since this is my third time leading a team into the premiership but it only means that a lot of work is to be expected ahead. However, this now is already history, so I am now looking ahead for life in the Premiership," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo City have bounced back into the Premier Soccer League after they were crowned Zifa Southern Region Division One champions after beating Arenel Movers 3-0 in their last game at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Physwell Madhazi scored a brace with Zibusiso Sibanda scoring the other for the local authority side to make another Premiership dance after they were relegated last year.

They won the championship with 67 points while their challengers Talen Vision lost their last game 1-0 to Makomo in Hwange to finish the season on 61 points.

Talen Vision played that match under protest and said they will challenge the crowning as they believe the championship was not won on even ground. They argue that there are some players, who featured for Bulawayo City while serving suspensions during the course of the season.

Meanwhile, Mutare-based correctional services outfit Tenax FC are also expected to seal promotion to the Premier Soccer League today as they are leading second-placed Buffaloes by three points heading into the final round of fixtures in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League.

The Blessing Madhombi-coached side are almost guaranteed of the sole ticket to the topflight as their closest rivals Buffaloes, have to beat Greenfuels 11-0 in the final round of league matches today while Tenax lose to Ruwa Town without scoring a goal.