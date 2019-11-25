Kenya: Nine Women Charged With Undergoing FGM Cut in Bomet

25 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

A Bomet court has charged seven young women with undergoing female genital mutilation (FGM).

The women aged between 21 and 24 years were alleged to have undergone FGM at Kyogong village, Kapkesosio Location in Chepalungu constituency on November 19, 2019.

The suspects denied the charges and were each released on Sh50,000 bond and sureties of similar amounts or a cash bail of Sh30,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on December 9, 2019.

Nine elderly women were also charged in the same court with failing to report that ten girls were subjected to the outlawed practice in Chebunyo Location, Chepalungu constituency.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Kipkirui Kibelion, Caren Chepkosgei, Beatrice Kirui, Betty Chepkwony, Edna Ngerechi, Jane Langat, Esther Chumo, Juliana Cherono, Janeth Mutai and Juliana Sitonik were charged with abetting FGM at Roborwo village in Chebunyo Location in Chepalungu sub county on November 22, 2019.

The suspects also denied the charges and were released on Sh 50,000 bond each and sureties of similar amounts or Sh30,000 cash bail. The cases will be mentioned on December 9, 2019.

