Zimbabwe: Registrar General, Human Rights Commission Clash

25 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

The Registrar General, Mr Clement Masango has today clashed with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission after he accused the independent commission of lacking objectivity and professionalism by commenting on issues that were still under investigations.

This happened when ZHRC led by Mr Elasto Mugwadi invited Mr Masango to respond to several allegations related to challenges citizens were facing in accessing national documents such as birth certificates, national identity cards and passports. Some of the allegations ZHRC said were made against the Department of the Registrar General include corruption, arrogance, dereliction of duty among others.

But Mr Masango accused ZHRC of conducting the inquiry with a pre-conceived motive, and that he could not give substantive responses as in his view, the Commission had already made conclusions given media reports some of the Commissioners were making against his Department.

More to follow...

