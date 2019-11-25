Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Back At Work

25 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Mugabe

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has resumed work today.

The VP has been away for four months receiving treatment in China. Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba confirmed this saying the VP actively participated in all the discussions held this morning during their briefing.

"He arrived at the Office at 8:45AM and we had our long Monday briefing," said Mr Charamba.

"He was chatty and actively participated in all the discussions that we have."

More to follow...

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.