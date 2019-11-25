Sudan: Daglo arrives in Juba

25 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, arrived in Juba, Monday, accompanied by members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Yasser Al-Atta, Mohammed Hassan Al-Ta'ayshi, Aisha Musa, Mohammed Al-Faki Suleiman and Minister of the Local Government. Youssef Adam Aldai.

Daglo and accompanying delegation will participate in the meetings set up by the Entebbe Summit to follow up the implementation of the security arrangements and the formation of the Government of National Unity in South Sudan.

The member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hassan Al-Ta'ayshi, said in a press statement after the arrival of the delegation that the purpose of the visit is to check on the implementation of the political agreement in South Sudan, pointing out that Sudan is very interested in the issue of political stability and the need to reach an agreement within 100 days. "There are positive signs towards the implementation of the agreement and political stability is important for the state of South Sudan, Sudan and the region in general," he said.

Read the original article on SNA.

