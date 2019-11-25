Angola: State Secretary Considers Poor Hygiene in Mabunda Market

Luanda — The Secretary of State of the Ministry of Fisheries and the Sea, Carlos de Martinó Cordeiro, stressed Monday, the poor hygienic conditions on the outskirts of the Mabunda Fish market in the urban district of Samba, Luanda.

In the space is visible the garbage (plastics, bottles and other objects dragged by the sea water), a situation that today motivated the presence of hundreds of officials of the Ministry of Fisheries and the Sea for a cleaning campaign, which took place under the motto "Clean Beaches, a community heritage - Be a volunteer. "

The official market usually closes on Monday for cleaning, hygiene conditions.

Speaking to the press, during the activity, Carlos Cordeiro defended that the dynamics of cleaning campaigns should be maintained, requesting that the community join the initiative of the Provincial Government of Luanda (LPG) to keep the area clean.

The activity under the Ministry's 43rd anniversary, marked on Saturday (23) will take place elsewhere with the support of the provincial governments.

In July 2018, the Angolan health authorities detected pathogenic microorganisms, mainly the choleric vibrion, in Mabunda beach.