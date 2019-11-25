Angola: Basketball - Bruno Gets Close to Double in NBA G-League

Luanda — By scoring nine points and winning nine rebounds, Bruno Fernando approached to double-doubling on his debut in the US basketball development G-League on Sunday.

Bruno, who represents the "Skyhawks" College Park in the competition, the Atlanta Hawks satellite club, played for 31 minutes and made three assistances, two caps and lost six turnovers at his team's victory over Long Island Nets by 101-96.

The Angolan pole was transferred to the Skyhawks to gain competitive pace before being reinstated in the Hawks main squad.

His return is dependent on his performance or the needs of the technical team as he is still registered for the NBA 2019/20 season and can play as needed.