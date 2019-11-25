Angola: Football - Angolan Football Players Run for CAF Awards

25 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Capita, Zito Luvumbo of (1º de Agosto) and Herenilson (Petro de Luanda) players run for the African Football Confederation (CAF) awards of the current football season at the continent level.

1º de Agosto player Zito Luvumbo tries to get away of opponents

1º de Agosto players compete for the 2019 Best Young Player award, whose winners will be known on 7 January 2020.

Angolans are in competition with another fifteen CAF-nominated players.

Capita and Zito Luvumbo recently participated at the Under-17 World Championship in Brazil, where Angola reached the eigth finals in their first participation.

The two athletes, both 17-year old, were in high service for the Under-17 national team in the Cosafa Cup and in the African Championship of the category, where Angola was in third position, ensuring the unprecedented qualification for the Brazil World Cup.

During the Tanzania CAN, Capita, with four goals, was the top scorer, while Zito Luvumbo was on several occasions voted best player on the pitch.

In October of this year, before the start of the World Cup, Zito was on a "Next Generation 2019" list that includes the world's top football talent born in 2002 and is compiled by The Guardian newspaper.

Petro de Luanda Herenilson midfielder is among the nominees for the 2019 African Club Best Player Award.

Last season, he was a totalist with Petro de Luanda's team in the Confederation Cup group stage, where "Petro de Luanda" were in third position, with no chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

