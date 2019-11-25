Malawi: Lilongwe Water Board Nominated for Malawi's Service Awards

The Lilongwe Water Board's (LWB) improved service delivery continues to get recognition both locally and internationally, latest being the nomination for Malawi Service Excellence Awards slated for this Friday at Capital Hotel, Lilongwe.

Alfonso Chikuni: CEO for Lilongwe Water Board

Organized by Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM), the annual awards are set to recognize the country's corporate and public institutions for their efforts in service delivery.

LWB has been nominated for Public Sector category alongside Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra), Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera), Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Malawi Postal Corporations.

The nomination for Lilongwe Water Board comes barely six months after winning the Water Service Provider of the Year (2019) award during the sixth edition of African Utility Week Industry Awards that took place in Cape Town, South Africa.

CICM's head of marketing, Albert Bhero said about 200 delegates are expected to patronize the 5th edition of the awards which he said was conceptualized to recognize service excellence.

"The awards will help to promote call centre industry development which is key for job creation in Africa," he said.

Lilongwe Water Board is one of the nominees due to innovative strides it has made in the past two years in improving delivery of water services in Lilongwe City.

Between 2017 and 2019, LWB has launched various initiatives to modernize service delivery such as state-of-the-art 24/7 Customer Call-Centre; hydraulic model; prepaid metering system; new billing system with customer interface, among others.

LWB's Customer Call-Centre has transformed service delivery and improved the Board's communication and interaction with customers; now LWB is a darling to its customers as it has created a powerful interface by being available for them 24/7.

Meanwhile, the Board implementing various projects such as Lilongwe Water resources Efficiency programme (LWREP) and Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project (LWSP) aimed at reducing water losses, improving water supply and eliminating bottlenecks in the supply system through replacement, rehabilitation and installation of pipes, pumping mains and booster stations, among others.

LWB has, among others, transformed itself from loss making to profit making organization in a few years; increased supply coverage by more than 10% from 69% in 2014 to 83.4% in 2018; increased number of customers or connections from 60,000 to 83,500; increased revenue collection efficiency through enhanced revenue collection strategies, innovation and building customer loyalty (collection efficiency moved from 47% to 85% in a few years), and increased capacity to deliver services by initiation and completion of infrastructure projects.