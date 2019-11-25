Somalia: The Timetable for Galmudug State Elections Has Been Announced

Galmudug regional state Presidential elections will be held from 17th to 23rd December, the technical committee has announced on Monday.

The new timetable will kick off with the verification of traditional elders from 25th to 28th November whereas the election of the regional parliament will be held from 29 November to 9th December.

The members of the new regional assembly will be sworn from 10th to 12th December before the election of the President and Deputy President towards the end of the year respectively.

There are more than five candidates for regional state leadership including former Interior Minister, Abdirahman Odowa, Ahmed Abdi Kaariye, current state Minister for public works and housing and former villa Somalia chief of staff, Kamal Gutale.