Mozambique: Tolls On Beira Corridor As From 1 December

25 January 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's Minister of Public Works, Joao Machatine, announced on Sunday that tolls will be charged on the newly rebuilt road from the central port of Beira to Zimbabwe, as from 1 December.

Speaking in Lichinga, capital of the northern province of Niassa, where he inaugurated the provincial delegation of the Road Fund, Machatine said a public-private partnership would operate major roads, and collect the tolls, including on the Beira Corridor.

Cited by the independent television station STV, the Minister said the Beira-Zimbabwe highway is one of the roads with the highest levels of traffic in the country - which is one of the reasons why it deteriorated so badly that complete reconstruction was required.

The tolls, Machatine said, would be used to maintain the road, and will mean that the burden of maintenance no longer falls exclusively on the Mozambican state.

Machatine said that private-public partnerships, headed by the Road Fund, will also manage the Maputo Ring Road, and the Maputo-Katembe suspension bridge over the Bay of Maputo.

Currently toll roads in Mozambique are restricted to the Maputo-South Africa motorway, operated by the South African company Trans-African Concessions (TRAC), and a few key bridges such as the Maputo-Katembe bridge.

For many years the government has been promising tolls on all major roads - but so far it has never had the courage to implement those promises. The 74 kilometre long Maputo Ring Road opened about three years ago, and since then vehicles of all sizes have been using it free of charge. Absurdly, it was said that lack of money prevented the authorities from installing toll gates.

The absence of toll gates means that heavy goods vehicles, often overloaded, continue to destroy Mozambican roads, and do not pay a cent for their maintenance.

Machatine saw a key role for the Road Fund - but in order to manage key roads "it must modernise", he said.

The reconstruction of the Beira-Zimbabwe road included three toll gates, at Dondo and Nhamatanda in Sofala province, and at Vanduzi in Manica. All should start their operations on 1 December. Machatine did not say how much motorists will be charged at the toll gates.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Business
Southern Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.