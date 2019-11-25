Mozambique: Terrorists Kill Six in Macomia

25 January 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Terrorists killed six people on Saturday night in an attack against the village of Darumba, in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

As has become the norm in the insurgents' attacks, the raiders burnt down dozens of homes in the village.

They also burnt two sailing boats which were used to carry passengers from the mainland to the islands of Ibo and Matemo, and to the provincial capital, Pemba.

On Thursday, the terrorists attacked the nearby village of Goludo. Both Darumba and Goludo are in the Macomia administrative post of Mucojo.

The insurgents began their attacks in October 2017. A count of the attacks since then, undertaken by the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium, shows that the insurgents have struck 229 times.

A breakdown shows that, while only six raids were recorded in 2017, 60 attacks occurred in 2018, 18 in the first half of the year and 42 in the second half. The pace increased in 2019, with 69 attacks between January and June and 94 between July and 22 November.

The total number of victims is unknown, but it is thought that over 300 people have been killed. The raids have displaced tens of thousands of villagers. Data from the Cabo Delgado provincial government, cited by "Carta de Mocambique", indicate that 68,000 people have abandoned their homes in the five most affected districts (Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Nangade, Palma and Muidumbe)

These internal refugees have fled to Pemba and other sizeable towns, and to islands off the Cabo Delgado coast.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.