Mozambique: Terrorists Kill Six in Macomia

Maputo — Terrorists killed six people on Saturday night in an attack against the village of Darumba, in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

As has become the norm in the insurgents' attacks, the raiders burnt down dozens of homes in the village.

They also burnt two sailing boats which were used to carry passengers from the mainland to the islands of Ibo and Matemo, and to the provincial capital, Pemba.

On Thursday, the terrorists attacked the nearby village of Goludo. Both Darumba and Goludo are in the Macomia administrative post of Mucojo.

The insurgents began their attacks in October 2017. A count of the attacks since then, undertaken by the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium, shows that the insurgents have struck 229 times.

A breakdown shows that, while only six raids were recorded in 2017, 60 attacks occurred in 2018, 18 in the first half of the year and 42 in the second half. The pace increased in 2019, with 69 attacks between January and June and 94 between July and 22 November.

The total number of victims is unknown, but it is thought that over 300 people have been killed. The raids have displaced tens of thousands of villagers. Data from the Cabo Delgado provincial government, cited by "Carta de Mocambique", indicate that 68,000 people have abandoned their homes in the five most affected districts (Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Nangade, Palma and Muidumbe)

These internal refugees have fled to Pemba and other sizeable towns, and to islands off the Cabo Delgado coast.