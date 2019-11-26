Rwanda: Gakwaya Crowned 2019 National Rally Champion

The 2019 National Rally Calendar came to a climax on Sunday after Jean Claude Gakwaya, navigated by Jean Claude Mugabo, was crowned this year's national champion.

Cruising a Subaru Impreza, Gakwaya finished as best driver this year have won Rallye des Mille Collines over the weekend in Gasabo district which is the last round on the national calendar.

The victory meant that the Impreza crew won four rally event this season including, Huye Rally held in July, WIRM Sprint Rally organized August, in addition to the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally held in October to lead with 89 points in total.

After being crowned champion, Gakwaya said that it was great to be crowned champion this year having won Rallye de Mille Collines, which gave us the national title.

Mid this year, Gakwaya acquired a new Subaru Impreza N12 but says that he was accustomed to cruising the old Subaru Impreza N10.

"Next year, I will cruise the new N12, I have registered for the Africa Rally Championship, if all goes well, I look forward to compete in some of continental series like the Zambian Africa Rally Championship" He pointed.

Going into the last round- Rallye des Mille Collines over the weekend which attract ten crews, Jean Jean Giesen navigated by Yannick De Walque in a Toyota Celica were topping the leaderboard with 65 points, three points ahead of Gakwaya.

Giesen was required to beat Gakwaya as the first on the podium to clinch his first national title, rather he settled for third position earning 20 points, 85 in total.

Veteran driver Mitraros Elfterios who finished in second position over the weekend, concludes the season in third place on 46 points, one point head of Din Imtiaz the 2018 National Rally Champion Din Imtiaz.

Adolph Nshimiyimana ends the season in fifth position with 42 points, Furaha Sekamana settles for sixth position with 38, Chriatain Remezo at 27 and Jules Uwimana ends the season with only 2 points.

Rwanda Automobile president Christian Gakwaya said that the 2019 rally season has ended positively.

He added, "The 2020 Mountain Gorilla Rally will be organized in May according to the new released Africa Rally Championship calendar. Preparation will start early in order to attract a bigger number of foreign crews to compete in Rwanda."