Rwanda: Gakwaya Crowned 2019 National Rally Champion

26 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

The 2019 National Rally Calendar came to a climax on Sunday after Jean Claude Gakwaya, navigated by Jean Claude Mugabo, was crowned this year's national champion.

Cruising a Subaru Impreza, Gakwaya finished as best driver this year have won Rallye des Mille Collines over the weekend in Gasabo district which is the last round on the national calendar.

The victory meant that the Impreza crew won four rally event this season including, Huye Rally held in July, WIRM Sprint Rally organized August, in addition to the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally held in October to lead with 89 points in total.

After being crowned champion, Gakwaya said that it was great to be crowned champion this year having won Rallye de Mille Collines, which gave us the national title.

Mid this year, Gakwaya acquired a new Subaru Impreza N12 but says that he was accustomed to cruising the old Subaru Impreza N10.

"Next year, I will cruise the new N12, I have registered for the Africa Rally Championship, if all goes well, I look forward to compete in some of continental series like the Zambian Africa Rally Championship" He pointed.

Going into the last round- Rallye des Mille Collines over the weekend which attract ten crews, Jean Jean Giesen navigated by Yannick De Walque in a Toyota Celica were topping the leaderboard with 65 points, three points ahead of Gakwaya.

Giesen was required to beat Gakwaya as the first on the podium to clinch his first national title, rather he settled for third position earning 20 points, 85 in total.

Veteran driver Mitraros Elfterios who finished in second position over the weekend, concludes the season in third place on 46 points, one point head of Din Imtiaz the 2018 National Rally Champion Din Imtiaz.

Adolph Nshimiyimana ends the season in fifth position with 42 points, Furaha Sekamana settles for sixth position with 38, Chriatain Remezo at 27 and Jules Uwimana ends the season with only 2 points.

Rwanda Automobile president Christian Gakwaya said that the 2019 rally season has ended positively.

He added, "The 2020 Mountain Gorilla Rally will be organized in May according to the new released Africa Rally Championship calendar. Preparation will start early in order to attract a bigger number of foreign crews to compete in Rwanda."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.