Rwanda: Ex-Ethiopian Premier on Why Rwanda Was Picked Host Continental Agriculture Body

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has said that Rwanda was selected to be the home of the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) due to her commitment towards transforming agriculture.

The body will be based in Rwanda for the next five years.

Hailemariam is the new Chairperson for the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa taking over from Zimbabwean business magnate Strive Masiyiwa.

He is also the chairperson of AGRF Partners' Group, a partnership of institutions keen on championing Africa's agriculture transformation.

In September this year, Rwanda was announced as the long-term home for the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF).

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, on Monday, Hailemariam said that Rwanda's bid was among other things propelled by its commitment to agriculture development and transformation.

Rwanda's role also comes at a time when there are only five years left to the deadline of Malabo Declaration, which among other things seeks to eradicate hunger on the African continent with avenues such as allocating at least 10 per cent of national budget to the sector.

The former Premier said that though the chances of achieving the targets are low, there was need to increase the momentum of agriculture development on the continent.

This led them to adjust the model of the African Green Revolution Forum from an annual forum to a series of yearlong engagements.

"Under the Malabo Declaration, we have to eradicate hunger in five years' time. This is not very realistic at this time, so we have to focus on Sustainable Development Goals on reducing poverty and eradicating hunger. To achieve, we have to redouble our efforts. That is why we are re-launching the AGRF, with a new momentum which will be in Rwanda,"

"Rwanda has shown the best example in Agriculture transformation, upon the bidding process, Rwanda was selected by the AGRF simply because of its performance. If every country can perform as Rwanda did, we can get closer to the goals. We want to increase experience sharing," he said.

Driven by the urgency to act, the new chair said that AGRF will now run year-round programs to drive action on priority issues culminating in the annual AGRF Summit bringing together agriculture leaders from Africa and beyond to agree on financial, policy and program commitments for impact.

The new-look AGRF will be unveiled today as well as the announcement of Rwanda as the host of the AGRF 2020 Summit. The first summit under the new arrangement will be held in Kigali from 8-11 September 2020.

AGRF will now adjust its approach and adopt a "home and away" model where the Forum will alternate between hosting the event in Rwanda in even years and different host countries across the continent in alternate years.

The AGRF Partners Group is made up of a coalition of 21 leading actors in African agriculture all focused on putting farmers at the center of the continent's growing economies.

Its partners currently include the African Union Commission (AUC), the African Development Bank, the African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP), the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Others are the Mastercard Foundation, the UK Department for International Development (DFID), and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

AGRF has taken place in eight different countries over the last decade, ensuring that awareness, models, lessons, and the political will required to drive an inclusive agricultural transformation in Africa grow steadily across the continent.