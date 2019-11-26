Cameroon: Eto'o Set to Join Harvard University

25 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Legendary African footballer Samuel Eto'o is set to join the prestigious Harvard University in January next year.

Eto'o, who is the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of African Cup of Nations, divulged this during an interview with with Pan-African Magazine Jeune Afrique.

FOOTBALL CAREER

Eto'o, who is also Cameroon's all-time leading scorer, said that he had enrolled to study Business Management in order to improve his business knowledge after a successful football career.

"I will resume studies in business management. In January, I will join Harvard University, who wanted to admit me to specialized training. I'm going to live in Boston for almost a year. It won't be easy, but it's a nice challenge," said Eto'o.

The four-time African Player of the Year has already set up a betting company (Beto'o) and has faith that Harvard will help him learn methods of preventing the collapse of his business.

MAJOR TITLED

Eto'o, 38, won the African Player of the Year award four times and collected major titles with giant European clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

With his national side, he won gold at the 2000 Olympics and Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002. Eto'o, who played as a striker, announced his retirement from football in September this year.

Eto'o has played in six Afcon tournaments and four World Cups and he retired from international football in 2014 and from all football on September 7, 2019.

