Kenya: Muguna Dispels Rumours of His Imminent Exit From Gor Mahia

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation
Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna in action during their Kenyan Premier League Super Cup match against Bandari at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on August 18, 2019.
25 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna has dismissed rumours that he is on his way out of the club and assured the fans that he is not leaving the club anytime soon.

There has been rumours that the midfielder has written a letter to Gor Mahia management asking to leave owing to the current financial crisis bedeviling the 17 time Kenyan champions.

MUGUNA'S INJURY

His absence during the team's 2-0 win over Bandari on Sunday raised eyebrows on his whereabouts with a section of the fans questioning his loyalty to the club.

Muguna, who confirmed he has an injury, also revealed that he will attend the team's training session at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday in readiness for the weekend league match against Ulinzi Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

"A lot has been said and I don't want to subject myself to media interviews on an issue that is obvious. I will be training with the team on Wednesday and if the coach sees it fit to field me against Ulinzi Stars it will be for my good," said Muguna.

Coach Steve Polack also confirmed that the midfielder picked an injury from the previous game against Kakamega Homeboyz and hinted that his captain will be back soon.

DELAYED SALARIES

"I have also seen some issues concerning Kenneth and they are not true. I know and we have spoken concerning his injury. I will monitor him during our training and sees if he is fit to play," said Polack.

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier also dismissed reports that some players have written to leave the club owing to salary arrears, saying he is yet to receive such letters.

"Journalists are just interested in negative news about Gor Mahia. I'm very open and I can tell you there is no player who has written a letter to me showing his desire to leave Gor Mahia," he told Nation Sport.

Gor Mahia, who have opened a three point gap at the summit of the KPL table, is yet to pay it's players salary for the past four months.

The club recently rescinded a decision to ban its home matches in Kisumu with a view of raising higher revenue in a region considered as bedrock of its fan base.

