Kenya: 'Muguna at Gor Mahia to Stay,' Assures Rachier

26 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has dismissed reports that captain Kenneth Muguna is on his way out of the club.

Muguna, who has broken into the national team this season, was conspicuously missing in Gor Mahia's 2-0 win over Bandari on Sunday amid rumours that Muguna's representatives, Ango Elite Soccer agency, had written to the club seeking his release letter due to unpaid dues.

K'Ogalo has endured financial constraints this term following the departure of sponsors SportPesa with players reportedly claiming four months salaries. However, Rachier insists he has not received any letter from Muguna.

"Journalists are just interested in negative news about Gor Mahia. There is no player who has written a letter to me stating his desire to leave Gor Mahia," Rachier told Nation Sport on Monday.

Defender Maurice Ojwang is also said to have written to the management asking to be released.

Muguna, who distanced himself from the rumours, said he will resume training with the rest of the team on Wednesday after recovering from a knock.

"A lot has been said and I don't want to subject myself to media interviews on an issue that is obvious. I will be training with the team on Wednesday and if the coach sees it fit to field me against Ulinzi Stars it will be for my good," said Muguna.

Coach Steven Polack confirmed his captain had picked an injury from their previous game against Kakamega Homeboyz.

"I have also seen some issues concerning Kenneth and they are not true. I know and we have spoken about his injury. I will monitor him during our training and sees if he is fit to play," said Polack.

The record champions take on Ulinzi Stars on Sunday.

