Kenya: Wazito, Sharks Fire Blanks in Muddy Machakos

Nairobi — Under pressure Kariobangi Sharks and Wazito FC played out to a goalless draw in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as both sides’ winless streaks wore on.

Elvis Rupia will rue his missed opportunity in the 43rd minute when he took a rushed shot with only goalkeeper John Oyemba to beat, a goal that would have otherwise made the difference for Wazito who have tasted victory only twice in 11 outings.

Elsewhere in Kisumu, KCB lost out on a chance to move second in the standings after losing by a solitary goal to Western Stima.

Wazito, under their third head coach in 11 matches had to play 35 minutes of the game with 10 men after Karim Nizigiyimana was shown a straight red card for a double footed challenge on Samuel Olwande.

Still, they had the most of the chances to score, but even with their owner Ricardo Badoer up in the stands watching, they couldn’t get the single goal to ease the pressure off their chests.

For Sharks, it was yet another worrying result for head coach William Muluya whose side has lost four of their last six matches and have a winless streak that dates back to October 5 when they won 2-0 away to Chemelil Sugar.

In difficult playing conditions, Wazito had the earliest chances at goal. Rupia had a sniff at goal in the fourth minute when his shot from the edge of the area off a good tun went straight to Oyemba’s arms.

On the quarter hour mark, Musa Masika forced Oyemba into a fine finger-tip save with a freekick from range.

On the other end five minutes later, Duke Abuya had a good chance to take Sharks into the lead when he benefited from a poorly defended ball, but his aim at goal was deflected for a corner.

Patillah Omotto had an equally good chance in the 28th minute when he was teed up by Abuya, but he took too much time to release the ball from his boot and when he finally did, it was an awry curling effort that went way wide.

Rupia thought he had given Wazito the lead three minutes to the break but his goal from a Victor Ndinya pass was ruled out for offside. But he should have scored a minute later when he picked out the ball with only Oyemba to beat, but his decision to take a rush shot wasn’t the best, Oyemba saving.

Wazito’s charge was slowed down in the second half when Nizigiyimana was sent off for a two footed sliding tackle on Olwande with just 10 minutes played.

Frank Ouna, taking charge of his first match made the decision to pull out striker Derrick Onyango for defender Lloyd Wahome while Muluya on the opposite bench threw in Kevintom Machika for Sydney Lokale and later James Mazembe for Harrison Mwendwa.

But it was Wazito who dominated the chances and came close in the 65th minute when off a counter attack, Masika’s low shot from the left was saved by Oyemba.

Masika had yet another golden opportunity at the stroke of 90 minutes with a freekick after keeper Oyemba handled outside the box, but he went for power instead of precision, sending the ball over the bar.