Angola: Council Reviews Rivers Basins Management

25 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Water Council on Monday considered a proposal for the creation of Watershed Administration Offices, for a closer and operational management of the country's water resources.

According to the Secretary of State for Water, Lucrécio Costa, the implementation of these structures will be phased, starting with the creation of the Administration Offices of the Cuanza, Zambeze, Catumbela-Capororo and Cavaco basins.

At the meeting, chaired by the Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, a proposal was considered for the grouping of 77 existing river basins throughout the national territory, which will be divided into 11 regions.

The National Water Council was also informed of the implementation degree of the program of structured actions to combat the effects of drought in the provinces of Cunene, Huila and Namibe.

Actions include, among others, the construction of dams and dams to store surface water and feed back aquifers (underground water reservoirs) during rainy seasons, the transfer of water from the Cunene to the Curoca basin and the efficient exploitation of these aquifers.

Aquifer Research tender

The actions foreseen in this program include the launching of a tender for aquifers research to verify the quantity and quality of groundwater and coordination with the Republic of Namibia for the establishment of water management.

According to the final communiqué of the meeting, long-term intervention in the Jamba Yaoma and Jamba Yamina dams is expected.

The event also analyzed the General Plan for the Development and Use of Water Resources of the Cuvelai Basin (PGDRH), an initiative of the Cunene provincial government.

