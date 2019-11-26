South Africa: Cosatu Says Open to Some SOE Privatisation but Not Eskom

analysis

Cosatu's spokesman Sizwe Pamla says it is not a change in policy, but the union is now on the record embracing limited privatisation of SOEs that are not strategic. This is actually a significant departure which may give President Cyril Ramaphosa vital political cover for the urgent task of reforming ailing SOEs.

When it comes to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), labour federation Cosatu is no longer opposed to the idea of private investment provided the asset is "non-strategic" and the government maintains its majority stake. The union is playing down the significance of this suggestion, which analysts say is nothing short of revolutionary.

"Any suggestion by Cosatu that they are looking at some privatisation is a major change and it suggests that the cracks are widening in the labour movement amid a realisation that we can't keep pouring money into SOEs," Gary van Staden, a political analyst at NKC African Economics, told Business Maverick.

Cosatu's embrace of limited privatisation was raised in the City Press newspaper on Sunday, where the federation's spokesman Sizwe Pamla was quoted as saying it would pursue this issue with its alliance partners, the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP), at a political council meeting...