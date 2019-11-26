Tanzania: Defence Cadre Get Relief From JPM

25 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has directed the Ministry of Finance and Planning to immediately stop from deducting allowances of soldiers living in Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) houses.

He also directed Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) to float a tender immediately for the construction of an18 kilometer road towards the National Defence Headquarters at Kikombo area in Chamwino District.

The President issued the directives immediately after laying a foundation stone for the construction of the country's defence headquarters where he provided 10bn/- so that the project kicks off immediately.

He issued the directives following requests by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo, who requested for non deduction of allowances and upgrading of the said road to tarmac level.

The Head of State further directed the minister of Finance and the Permanent Secretary in the ministry to refrain from deducting allowances of soldiers who were staying in public houses to service over 1tril/- outstanding debt for the construction of over 6,000 residential houses.

"No officer should be deducted his/her allowance simply because they are staying in public houses. I have already directed the Finance minister and his Permanent Secretary to start servicing that loan and we will start by paying US Dollars 25 million," he noted.

Full story will be published in the Daily News (tomorrow).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.