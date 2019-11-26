Tanzania: Defence Cadre Get Relief From JPM

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has directed the Ministry of Finance and Planning to immediately stop from deducting allowances of soldiers living in Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) houses.

He also directed Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) to float a tender immediately for the construction of an18 kilometer road towards the National Defence Headquarters at Kikombo area in Chamwino District.

The President issued the directives immediately after laying a foundation stone for the construction of the country's defence headquarters where he provided 10bn/- so that the project kicks off immediately.

He issued the directives following requests by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo, who requested for non deduction of allowances and upgrading of the said road to tarmac level.

The Head of State further directed the minister of Finance and the Permanent Secretary in the ministry to refrain from deducting allowances of soldiers who were staying in public houses to service over 1tril/- outstanding debt for the construction of over 6,000 residential houses.

"No officer should be deducted his/her allowance simply because they are staying in public houses. I have already directed the Finance minister and his Permanent Secretary to start servicing that loan and we will start by paying US Dollars 25 million," he noted.

Full story will be published in the Daily News (tomorrow).