Nigeria: Govt Launches 'U=U' Campaign Against HIV/Aids

The federal government has launched the Undetectable equals Untransmittable (U=U) campaign to promote the benefit of treatment to people living with HIV/AIDS and encourage them to access treatment.

Launching the campaign in commemoration of the 2019 World AIDS Day (WAD) with theme, 'Communities Make the Difference' on behalf of government, through the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in conjunction with the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), Senate President Ahmed Lawan said Nigeria was launching an important and strategic campaign to help the country achieve zero new HIV infections and reduce stigma for Nigerians living with HIV.

He said, Nigeria is reaffirming its commitment through all the relevant communities to make the difference in the National HIV response to attain the 90-90-90 goal by the end of 2020.

The Director General, NACA, Dr Aliyu Gambo said, the theme of this year's WAD acknowledged the essential role communities play in the global HIV response.

