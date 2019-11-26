Uganda: Kiryandongo Refugee Camp Gets Piped Water

The government with support from the European Union (EU) has extended piped water to Kiryandongo refugee settlement.

The water supply system covers both the refugee settlement and host communities in Mutunda Sub-county and Bweyale Town Council.

Mr Yusuf Lule, the contract manager, said the water supply system worth Shs1.4 billion was designed by Water Sanitation and Development Facility- North (WSDF-N) and is expected to reach about 17,000 residents and refugees by 2040.

Ms Catherine Agwai Angwec, the branch manager WSDF-N, said they want to ensure sustainable access to safe water and improved environmental sanitation conditions in eight refugee settlements and host communities in northern Uganda.

Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu, the state minister for Environment, said under the programme, other refugee settlements and host communities in Adjumani, Arua, Yumbe and Kiryandongo districts will be covered.

"We are happy with the EU support and we would want this engagement to continue so that we can reach many refugees and Ugandans who are the hosts," she said at the commissioning of the water supply system last Thursday.

The minister said the facility has been handed over to National Water and Sewerage Corporation for operation and maintenance.

However, the beneficiaries will be required to pay Shs50 for a 20-litre jerrican at public water taps.

"The cost of water at the public stand post is Shs50. Not more, not less," Ms Kitutu said. The district vice chairperson, Ms Edith Aliguma Adyeri, thanked the government and EU for the water project.

"In the past, women and people of different tribes would fight because of congestion at the water points. This project will go a long way in reducing congestion at water points and contributing to socio-economic development," she said.

Ms Nadia Cannata, the EU head of sustainable development, said: "This is part of our programme to support refugees and the host communities in northern Uganda, and we are proud of what has been done."

Kiryandongo refugee settlement, originally established in 1990, was re-opened in 2014 during the South Sudanese unrest and now hosts almost 60,000 refugees.

The majority of refugees are from South Sudan, with a small number from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Sudan. It has been closed to new arrivals.