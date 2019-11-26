Malawi: TNM Responds to ICT Challenges in Community Secondary Schools

Malawi's premier mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM, has donated ICT equipment to Januwale Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Thyolo under the banner 'ICT for Schools' initiate.

Hanjahanja receiving the gadgets fron TNM's Nsapato (L) Students sampling the compuers

'ICT for Schools' is the telco's brainchild initiative which seeks to equip community secondary schools with modern technology to adapt to the changes in the education sector.

At Januwale CDSS, TNM has donated 13 computer sets fully equipped with internet connectivity.

According to Limbani Nsapato TNM's Public and Sponsorship Manager, the initiative seeks to align Malawian schools with modern technological trends.

"In the developed world, education is increasingly being delivered through the use of technology. However, there is a gap on this in Malawi as most school do not have access to ICT facilities.

"Through the program, TNM prides itself in enabling schools to achieve their goals through the use of technology," said Nsapato.

TNM has been pushing the boundaries of innovations in different sectors. This project underscores it's commitment towards enhancing government's efforts in improving education.

"Some years ago, government incorporated ICT/Computer Studies in the Malawi national education curriculum and it is examinable at Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE). As a Malawian ICT company, TNM is demonstrating its passion as enabler of digital transformation in secondary schools through provision of ICT infrastructure," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that TNM believes that the ICT infrastructure at Januwale school will improve the understanding of ICT studies and digital literacy. This will enable our Malawian learners to do more in their education.

"Just as many community schools in Malawi, Januwale CDSS lacks ICT equipment to support the delivery of fully-fledged ICT education. This donation will equip students with requisite technological knowledge to support their education and skill development," added Nsapato.

On her part, Janet Mpatsula Hanjahanja Head Mistress at Januwale CDSS hailed TNM for the timely donation saying that the institution will vigorously introduce ICT studies.

"The ICT facilities will help in so many ways more especially to our student who used to see a computer from a headteacher's office. The donation means that we will start offering ICT lessons that enable students to interact and learn a lot of things in this modern world," said Hanjahanja.

During the first phase the ICT for School project will equip four schools with ICT equipment then the second phase will follow.