Tanzania: CCM Wins Civic Polls By 99.77pc

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has swept an overwhelming majority of local government seats, winning an average of 99.77 per cent of last Sunday's polls.

According to official results announced by the Minister for State, Regional Administration and Local Governments, Suleiman Jafo, the party won all the 4,263 seats for streets, or an equivalent of 100 per cent.

CCM also won 12,260 village chairmanship seats or 99.9 per cent, leaving only one seat each for Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) and the Civic United Front (CUF).

"CCM won by 99.4 per cent or 63,970 seats for suburbs and gaining 99.96 per cent of the vote count for members of the village councils, or 106,577 seats," the minister announced.

"On members of the street committees (mixed members), CCM won 114,925 seats, or 99.9 per cent of the available positions," he said.

Records from the local government elections returning officer showed that the 2019 polls had a total of 332,160 posts, including 12,262 village chairmanships, 4263 streets chairmanships, 63,992 suburbs chairmanships, women Special Seats 106,622 and mixed members 145,021.

The minister said this year's elections saw at least 19,681,259 people register to cast votes, just slightly lower than the planned 22,916,412 voters.

Women topped the list by registering 10,151,267 voters against 9,529,992 for men. Some 555,036 aspirants from 19 political parties took nomination forms, of which 539,993 or 97.3 per cent returned their duly filled candidature forms.

They included CCM, Chadema, CUF, ACT-Wazalendo, NCCR-Mageuzi, UPDP, NLD, NRA, SAU, ADA- Tadea, TLP, UDP, Demokrasia- Makini, DP, AAFP, ADC, UMD and Chauma.

However, the minister said CCM got early victory for 316,474 leadership posts after challengers failed to return application forms, while some had incomplete applications and others could not obtain political party sponsors after their parties boycotted the elections.

As a result, the minister said CCM got 62,927 suburbs, 12,028 villages, 4,207 streets, 105,953 women seats and 131,359 mixed members.

"Chadema, CUF and ACT Wazalendo also passed unchallenged in 69 seats, eight seats and 12 other leadership seats respectively," he said.

Overall, Chadema won 19 suburbs chairmanships, 39 women seats and 71 mixed members. CUF on its part took two suburb chairmanships, three women seats, and 14 mixed members for the village council.

Mr Jafo said ACT Wazalendo won one suburb seat, a woman seat and 11 mixed members, while UDP and DP got one woman's seat each.

The minister praised CCM, NRA, TLP, Demokrasia-Makini, UMD, DP, AAFP, ADC, SAU, UPDP and CCK for observing election regulations.

He announced that the elections were fairly and peacefully conducted across the country.