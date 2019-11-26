Algeria: Tripartite Agreement to Train, Support Cereal Farmers Signed in Ouargla

25 November 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Ouargla — A tripartite agreement to train and support cereal farmers was signed Monday in Ouargla, said the local Directorate of Agricultural Services (DSA).

The agreement, involving the National Inter-Professional Council for Cereals "CNIC-South Pole," the Institute of Vocational Education and Training as well as the National Union of Agronomists (office of Ouargla), aims at training cereal farmers via an electronic site created for this purpose, said Salim Benzaoui.

The operation is supervised by agronomists of the aforementioned institute which will ensure the training via the electronic site, as well as CNIC which will provide the material support, including the technical and pedagogical equipment to implement the experiences on the ground.

For its part, the National Union of Agronomists will be responsible for providing the farmers with an introduction to modern technical knowledge, the fruit of farm researches and experiences. It will also accompany and guide farmers through field visits to cereal farms.

The agreement is also meant to encourage the agricultural investment, contribute to the reduction of cereal import bill, ensure food self-sufficiency and to increase farm yield, according to DSA.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

