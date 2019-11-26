Zimbabwe: Lightning Kills One in Silobela

26 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

One person was killed by lightning and several homesteads were damaged when a violent storm tore through Silobela last Friday, acting chairperson of the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) Kwekwe District Mr Clemence Muduma has confirmed.

This brings to nine, the number of people killed by weather-related mishaps this rainy season.

He said Silobela and part of Nkayi District were plunged into darkness after the strong winds uprooted electricity poles.

Mr Muduma said Mr Chamu Msipa (47), was at his homestead in Hozoli area, Silobela, together with his family when he was killed by lightning.

Other family members were not hurt.

"His homestead was also destroyed by the strong winds that followed, leaving his family stuck with the body in the open," said Mr Muduma.

He said many other homesteads had their roofs blown off and the CPU was already on the ground to assist the victims.

Silobela Constituency Member of the House of Assembly Cde Mthokozisi Mpofu said the most affected areas were wards 20, 21 and 22. He appealed for swift reaction from the district CPU, saying the situation on the ground was dire.

"The situation is bad; people are stranded as their homesteads were destroyed.

"Some have been sleeping in the open since weekend, and we appeal for assistance from well-wishers.

"We also appreciate the efforts being made by the district CPU in assisting the affected," he said.

Cde Mpofu said part of Ward 15 was also affected, with two families left homeless.

"There were strong winds that followed the heavy rains that pounded Ward 15 again, and there were two homesteads that were affected.

"We are still to come up with the total number of homesteads that were affected in the whole of Silobela, but I can tell you the storm left a trail of destruction," he said.

Zesa officials are now on the ground to try and restore power in the area.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

