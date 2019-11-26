Zimbabwe: Storm Victims Get Assistance

Families whose homes were damaged by a hailstorm in the Midlands Province have started receiving food assistance from well-wishers.

The storm displaced 107 families in Zvishavane, which was the worst affected district.

It also affected families in Gokwe, Zhombe, Gweru, Mvuma and Silobela.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Larry Mavima said the Provincial Civil Protection Unit (CPU) had managed to mobilise food from stakeholders and companies which was being distributed.

"We are busy putting some resources together so that the families can sustain themselves. Already we have started giving them food assistance in the form of grain and rice as well as some food hampers. We have so far given those in Zvishavane, which was severely damaged, with more than 100 families being displaced.

"We are looking forward that in the next day also the food assistance will reach other parts of the province," said Minister Mavima.

He, however, said district committees were also making sure that the affected families were safe.

"We have also directed that district committees make sure that the affected families are safe and from the reports I am getting, all affected families have started receiving something," he said.

He said companies and other stakeholders have since come on board to assist the affected families.

"We are getting positive responses from companies and well-wishers alike.

"Already, Red-cross has come on board, and we have companies like Mimosa that have already pledged to support after our CPU approached them," he said.

Minister Mavima said some companies have pledged to donate tents that would be used as temporary shelter by the families, while others have pledged building material like cement for the reconstruction of the damaged houses.

Minister Mavima urged people to take precautionary measures and avoid crossing flooded rivers.