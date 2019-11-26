Liberia: London Forum to Boost Investment in Liberia

Key private and public sectors actors from the United Kingdom and their Liberian counterparts are expected to meet in London early December, to identify areas and prospects towards expanding the reach of UK businesses in Liberia.

The UK-Liberia High-Level Business Forum - Is a product of sustained efforts at the bilateral and multilateral levels- that seek to advance trade and international development support.

The Forum led by the Government of Liberia- will identify approaches that highlight Liberia's comparative advantages as a profitable investment destination.

Strategic sectors will roll-out the country's investment readiness and important policy shifts under the government Pro Poor Agenda for Development (PAPD), with emphasis on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr, and the Deputy Minister for Operations at the Ministry of Lands Mines and Energy, Emmanuel O. Sherman, will present the key linkages between Liberia natural resource endowment; along with the urgent need for job creation while maintaining an investment climate with greater profitability.

Commerce Minister, Prof Wilson K. Tarpeh, is expected to outline Liberia's trade context and the ease of doing business in Liberia. The managing Director of the Forest Development Authority, Mike Doyen- will reflect on the changing dynamics of Liberia vast forest reserves as well as promoting sustainable development.

The Head of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, Wendell Addy; and the President of the Liberia Business Association, James Strother, will engage their counterparts in the UK about increasing the stake of Liberian businesses as a key pillar of national development.

Carla Senatore, Senior Business Officer at UK Export Finance , deliver updates about efforts towards cushioning UK investments abroad. The British Ambassador to Liberia, David Belgrove will reflect on the UK government's public and private sector engagement with Liberia.

Liberia's Ambassador accredited to London, Gurly-Gibson Schwarz , recalled that the Business Forum slated for London- is in continuation of productive partnerships between both countries.

"The gathering will lay the framework for increasing the stake of UK investment profile in Liberia." The Liberian top diplomat asserted.

Other members of the Liberian delegation include: Deputy Minister of Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mawine Diggs; Deputy Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Hon. Eugene L. Fahngon; The Director General of the Liberia Business Registry, Hon. Sampson Dee.

The event dubbed "UK-Liberia High-Level Business Briefing" will take place in London, United Kingdom on 5th December 2019.