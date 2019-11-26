Liberia: Ellen Blasts Unity Party

Former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has strongly blasted national leadership and the former ruling Unity Party's current standard Joseph Nyumah Boakai who is also her former vice president, for not hailing successes of the Unity Party (UP) led - government.Speaking at UP national headquarters in Congo Town during a national executive committee meeting recently, Madam Johnson - Sirleaf said officials of her party appear to be unappreciative about the high mark made by her government.

"Our government created road network, moved the developmental agenda of the country, improved health and education sectors. But our people, the partisans and officials of our party do not talk about these achievements," she says.Madam Johnson - Sirleaf states that she is glad of the change in the party in recent times through the effort made by many partisans and stalwarts in trying to bring the situation under control in party.

According to her, reconciliation will only be effective if everyone is committed to the process by reaching out to fellow partisans, elders and officials of the party.

Speaking further, Mrs. Sirleaf informs the gathering that she will not fully participate in party politics again.

"I want everyone to know that I will no longer be engaged in active partisan politics. That does not mean I will not have a say, it does not also mean I will not recognize good politicians but you will not see me in campaigning or promoting any particular individual in anyway because my activities don't allow it," she says.

"The source of my prize don't allow and I cannot afford to lose that source of my prize because it is the only real source of support that I have," she continues.

For his part, UP Standard Bearer Joseph Nyumah Boakai expresses thanks for the support and the first meeting attended since reconciliation process was announced, adding that the reconciliation is sincere and partisans are committed to the process.

Amb. Boakai tells the meeting that reconciliation is a process, urging everyone to play their part in moving the country.

He called the meeting on grounds that the country is faced with political and economic downturn, saying the party must play its role to rescue the country from the current nightmare.He concludes by saying that Liberian people expect much from the Unity Party in delivering the country from tough time and the party will do no less.By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor-Edited by Winston W. Parley