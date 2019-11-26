Liberia: Brumskine's Death Saddens Judiciary

The Judicial branch here says it is deeply saddened by the demise of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, a senior member of the Supreme Court Bar and an astute and dedicated professor of Law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia.

Cllr. Brumskine is the former standard bearer of the opposition Liberty Party (LP), one of the four collaborating political parties here.He has led the party to three presidential elections as the standard bearer, but did not win any of those elections.He challenged the 2017 presidential elections on grounds of irregularities, but the Supreme Court here did not agree for a rerun.

"Cllr. Brumskine's demise, the Judiciary says, is a great loss which has created an unfathomable void in the community of the legal profession in Liberia," the Judiciary laments in a press release dated 25 November.According to the release, the Judiciary describes Cllr. Brumskine as a legal luminary whose pursuit for the rule of law in Liberia was interminable, until his death.

The Supreme Court says it will remember Cllr. Brumskine for his legal astuteness, his copious arguments before the Supreme Court Bench and the respect he had always shown to the courts and the Judiciary during his years of practice.The Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia, on behalf of the Judiciary Branch of Government extends deepest condolences to the family of the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine for their irreparable loss.-Press release